Dhangadi sub-metropolis conducting health check-up at border point

Dhangadi, March 16

Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City Mayor Nrip Bahadur Wad today said the sub-metropolis had deployed health workers round-the-clock at Trinagar Customs border point to test people entering Nepal for coronavirus.

“We have established a health desk at Trinagar customs point and we are conducting health check-up of more than 2,000 people on a daily basis,” Wad said. He said that his office was doing everything possible with the available resources and manpower.

The health desk has also been working to spread awareness against COVID-19 by distributing pamphlets.

If an ambulance had been kept on standby at the border point it would have been better but the municipality does not have resources for that, said health section Chief Laxmiraj Upadhyay at the sub-metropolis.

After coronavirus cases were confirmed in India’s New Delhi, a high alert has been put in place in Dhangadi. The distance from Dhangadi to New Delhi is 439.7 kilometres. It takes nine hours and 42 minutes to reach Delhi from Dhangadi via the land route.

A version of this article appears in print on March 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

