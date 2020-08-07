Dhangadi sub-metropolis sets up isolation ward

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Dhangadi, August 6

Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City has established an isolation ward for treating COVID infected people in Sudurpaschim Province.

The sub-metropolis brought the isolation ward with 80 patients in operation.

There are 12 separate beds for females and 68 for males. Similarly, the sub-metropolis has also set up holding centre with 10 beds to keep pregnant women and new mothers.

Mayor Nripa Bahadur Odd of the sub-metropolis said essential equipment, health workers and required materials have been managed for the isolation ward. “We can now manage the isolation better,” he said.

Odd added the sub-metropolis was the hub of the province and it was necessary to established well-equipped isolation ward at the centre of the province.

The sub-metropolis has also managed the games and sports materials and books for children in the holding and isolation centres.

Similarly, the most essential material for women — sanitary pads — have also been managed. The sub-metropolis’ Deputy Mayor Sushila Mishra said female security personnel were also there in the isolation ward.

Section Officer Laxmi Raj Upadhaya in Dhangadi sub-metropolis said there were 13 infected men in the male isolation ward and eight women in the female isolation ward.

