Dhangadi sub-metropolis sets up isolation ward

Dhangadi, August 6
Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City has established an isolation ward for treating COVID infected people in Sudurpaschim Province.
The sub-metropolis brought the isolation ward with 80 patients in operation.
There are 12 separate beds for females and 68 for males. Similarly, the sub-metropolis has also set up holding centre with 10 beds to keep pregnant women and new mothers.
Mayor Nripa Bahadur Odd of the sub-metropolis said essential equipment, health workers and required materials have been managed for the isolation ward. “We can now manage the isolation better,” he said.
Odd added the sub-metropolis was the hub of the province and it was necessary to established well-equipped isolation ward at the centre of the province.
The sub-metropolis has also managed the games and sports materials and books for children in the holding and isolation centres.
Similarly, the most essential material for women — sanitary pads — have also been managed. The sub-metropolis’ Deputy Mayor Sushila Mishra said female security personnel were also there in the isolation ward.
Section Officer Laxmi Raj Upadhaya in Dhangadi sub-metropolis said there were 13 infected men in the male isolation ward and eight women in the female isolation ward.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 7, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Gandaki Province chief minister Prithvi Subba Gurung is NCP (NCP) Gandaki Province in-charge. A former secretary of then CPN-UML party, Gurung is the supporter of Prime Minister and NCP (NCP) co-chairperson KP Sharma Oli. As the intra-party feud has escalated lately, CM Gurung has been quite occupie Read More...
KATHMANDU: International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), an international non-government organisation which works as advocate for justice and human rights, has called upon the Government of Nepal to undertake substantial reforms in order to ensure that the wide-ranging constitutional and political re Read More...
DHARAN: An industry has been held responsible for transmission of coronavirus at community level in Dharan Sub-metropolitan City of Sunsari district. Negligence on the part of Priti Valve and Fittings Industries Pvt Ltd located in the Industrial Area of Dharan-8 has been blamed for local Read More...
NEW DELHI: Pygmy hogs — the world’s smallest and rarest wild pig — are under a virus lockdown. Not because of the coronavirus, but because of the first outbreak of African swine fever in India. There is neither a vaccine nor cure for the highly contagious viral disease that has already kill Read More...
HIROSHIMA, JAPAN: The city of Hiroshima in western Japan marks the 75th anniversary of the world's first nuclear attack on Thursday. Three days after its Aug 6, 1945, bombing of Hiroshima, the United States dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki. Japan surrendered on Aug 15, ending World War II Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 360 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking the nationwide count to 21,750. The new infections were confirmed after testing 6,622 specimens through PCR method across the nation in the last 24 hours. As many as 419,57 Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 87 Covid-19 cases were reported in Kathmandu valley in the last 24 hours, the highest single day tally recorded yet. Of the 87 cases, 76 cases were identified in Kathmandu alone while Lalitpur reported ten infections. Only one case was detected in Bhaktapur district on Thurs Read More...