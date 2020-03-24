Dhankuta deserted after lockdown enforcement

Khagendra Prasad Ghimire

DHANKUTA: Dhankuta Bazaar has become deserted after the District Administration Office (DAO) strictly implemented nationwide lockdown, enforced by the government on March 23, to prevent the possible outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The lockdown will remain effective from March 24 till March 31 as per Clause 2(2) of the Infectious Disease Act-2020 BS.

After the lockdown, all markets and tourist sites in the district including Bhedetar, Chuwakot, Madan Chok, Bhim Narayan Chok, Hile Bazaar, Pankhribas, among others, have become empty.

According to Dhankuta DAO, the lockdown is being enforced strictly, only allowing movement for genuine and essential purposes. The Office added seven local levels have collected Rs 7 million to establish a crisis management fund in the district for the prevention and control of possible COVID-19 outbreak and to ensure the general public’s well-being.

During the lockdown, people are barred from leaving their homes, except for essential purposes, such as medical treatment or to buy food items. Operation of all private and public vehicles — except those acquiring permits or those used by health personnel and security forces — have been completely barred.

