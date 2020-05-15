Khagendra Ghimire

DHANKUTA: A disgraceful rape case has been reported in Dhankuta district.

It has been learnt that a group of four men, all of whom are aged more than 50, from Dhankuta Municipality-4, had been sexually exploiting a 13-year-old girl for more than a year, alluring her in the name of food, money and clothes.

The girl was unaware of her pregnancy, according to the police.Three among the four accused have been apprehended by the police, informed Chief of Dhankuta Police Office, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sudarshan Koirala.

The search for one of the fleeing persons accused of involvement in the heinous scandal is ongoing, Koirala added.

The family, on suspicion of pregnancy, took the minor for a health checkup at the District Hospital on Thursday, where it was revealed that the teenager was 5 months pregnant, according to a neighbour of the victim.

In an attempt to supress the matter, each of the men had offered Rs. 3 lakhs to the father of the victim, prior to pressing charges.

