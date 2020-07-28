Dhankuta reeling under water crisis

Dhankuta, July 27
People in Dhankuta Municipality have been experiencing the scarcity of drinking water for some time now.
A drinking water project was built at a whopping cost of Rs 260 million about five years ago with the aim of providing round-the-clock drinking water supply to people of wards 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 of Dhankuta Municipality.
“The water-pumping project is based in Nibuwakhola.
Every year, flood in the river causes disruption of water supply.
As a result, we have to face water shortage for weeks,” said local Mohan Shankar Shrestha of Dhankuta.
The project, run with a loan of Rs 112 million from the Town Development Fund, has managed to repay only Rs 2.3 million in five years.
“The project generates an income of around Rs 25 million every year, but 95 per cent of the income goes to various project-related expenditure,” said Drinking Water Consumer Committee Chairperson and Dhankuta Mayor Chintan Tamang.
Meanwhile, reports have found harmful viruses and bacteria that cause diseases such as typhoid, diarrhoea, pneumonia, and the likes in the water being supplied from such projects.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 28, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
CHITWAN, JULY 26 The government has lifted the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus. Public vehicles, industries and the market are back in operation. Likewise, the tourism sector is also gearing up to reopen for visitors beginning July 30, as decided by the government. Ac Read More...
AstraZeneca will pay $1 billion upfront Firms' second oncology deal to look into breast and lung cancers AZN also gets regulatory backing for two other cancer drugs Britain's AstraZeneca will pay up to $6 billion to Japan's Daiichi Sankyo under the drugmakers' second multi-billion dol Read More...
KATHMANDU: Jumla district in Karnali Province has been declared free of active cases of coronavirus infection after the last patient at Karnali Academy of Health Science (KAHS) was discharged on Sunday. Chair of the Academy, Professor Dr Niraj Thapa was quoted in Rastriya Samachar Samiti as sayin Read More...
At least 16,323,133 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 648,265 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. T Read More...
KATHMANDU: Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has forecast heavy rainfall, which could lead to floods and landslides, in major parts of the country for the next five days. According to the special weather and flood bulletin issued today, the monsoon trough is currently over the southern part Read More...
ISTANBUL: Five Turkish soldiers and a driver died on Monday after a bus carrying them toppled in the southern province of Mersin, the local governor’s office said. Ten soldiers were seriously injured and taken to hospital, it said, adding that the cause of the accident had not yet been determin Read More...
POKHARA: A first year resident doctor currently working at Manipal Teaching Hospital in Pokhara tested positive for Covid-19, today. The doctor, sources said, was on duty at the same ward where a 49-year-old Chinese national who succumbed to the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, was initially a Read More...
KABUL: More than 1,280 Afghan civilians have been killed in the first six months of the year as fighting rages in Afghanistan despite a pact between the United States and Taliban militants, the United Nations said on Monday. The violence, mainly between Afghan government forces and the Taliba Read More...