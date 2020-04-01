Dhankuta youth tests negative for coronavirus

Himalayan News Service

DHANKUTA: Sample swab of a youth, who had returned home from Portugal two weeks ago, has tested negative in Dhankuta.

Portugal returnee from Dhankuta Municipality-8 was in isolation at District Hospital, Dhankuta, after he experienced high fever and persistent cough since last Monday.

Health Officer Birendra Shrestha at the District Hospital said that the youth’s sample swab had tested negative for coronavirus. Sample blood and swab of the youth was sent to Kathmandu-based National Public Health Laboratory for test through BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan.

The news of sending the sample swab for coronavirus test had made the locals fearful in Dhankuta Municipality as well as the district.

Following the negative report for the coronavirus, Dhankuta District Administration Office has tightened people’s movement in the district. A total of 61 people who returned from foreign countries have been placed in home quarantine, said DAO Information Officer Jayaram Shrestha. They have been placed in surveillance of security personnel and health workers.

(Reported by Khagendra Prasad Ghimire)

