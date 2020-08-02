Santosh Kafle

DHARAN: Keeping in mind the rising number of coronavirus infection cases, Dharan Sub-metropolitan City has decided to carryout polymerese chain reaction (PCR) test in community level to control the spread of contagion in the area.

According to Mayor Tilak Rai, in order to prevent the virus from spreading among communities, massive samples will be collected from communities to carry out PCR test following the detection of infection in nine persons today.

He further added that since Dharan has been enlisted as a high risk zone for transmission, mass tracing will be carried in red zone areas from Tuesday.

Health Division Chief Umesh Mahato informed preparations have been made so as to identify high risk zones in all the 20 wards and collect specimens within six days for testing.

As of today, as many as 24 persons have tested positive for the contagion in Dharan Municipality.

