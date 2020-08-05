Dharan Sub-metropolis issues prohibitory order for seven days

Santosh Kafle

KATHMANDU: Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City has issued a prohibitory order to be in effect starting from Wednesday midnight due to possible transmission of Covid-19 at the community level.

The meeting of the sub-metropolis today decided to bring into effect the prohibitory order to prevent the spread of coronavirus at community level, informed Manoj Bhattarai, ward chair of Dharan-17.

All other services except essential services and supplies such as health, security, electricity, telecommunications, food, medicine, petroleum products, fire brigade, among others, have been prohibited, Bhattarai added.

Similarly, vehicular movement have also been restricted except for ambulances, among other urgent services.

The meeting also decided to suspend all services provided by ward offices and the sub-metropolitan office.

