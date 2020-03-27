DHO asks local levels to ready 20 ambulances for emergency operation in Tanahun

MadanWagle

DAMAULI: Amidst pandemic coronavirus scare, the District Health Office (DHO), Tanahun has asked the local levels of the district to keep ambulances ready for emergency operation.

According to Chief at the DHO, Shankarbabu Adhikari the office has written to all 10 local levels to keep the 20 ambulances ready for emergency use. He said the ambulances would be used to ferry the patients suspected of having contracted coronavirus. He also shared that ambulance operators were asked to provide the drivers with the necessary protective equipment.

He said the ambulances belonging to Byas Municipality, Lokapriya, National Apollo, Ratnahari, Ujeli Kumal Aama Samuha, Kinhu Arunodaya Paropakar Sansthan, Purkot Sewa Samaj, karmada Health Cooperative among others would be used in emergency.

Meanwhile, the ambulance drivers have demanded guarantee of safety against COVID-19. The drivers have stated that it is risky to carry the suspected patients to the hospital.

