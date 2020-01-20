Dhulikhel food festival to attract more tourists

Himalayan News Service

Kavre, January 19

Dhulikhel Municipality has decided to organise food festival every week at the tourist destination in Dhulikhel, Kavre, to support the ongoing Visit Nepal 2020.

The municipality has stated that food festival will be organised for three days every week along with exhibition of local art and culture at the old bus park in Dhulikhel from this week.

Dhulikhel Municipality Mayor Ashok Byaju said the municipality had introduced the programme to attract tourists and to encourage them to extend their stay at the tourist destination.

He said that renovation and repair of historical places in Dhulikhel was also going on in full swing. Mayor Byaju has urged local entrepreneurs, unions and organisations, non-governmental organisations and locals to make the visit year a success.

A version of this article appears in print on January 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

