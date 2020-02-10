Dhulikhel Hospital gets approval for postmortem service

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

DHULIKHEL: Dhulikhel community hospital has obtained approval for operating postmortem service.

Ministry of Health and Population has granted permission to the hospital for running the service on 15 January 2020. Shir memorial hospital has been rendering this service in Kavre.

The Dhulikhel Hospital last Sunday held consultation with chiefs of district-based administration, police and court as part of its preparation for postmortem service.

According to Dr Rajkumar Karki, the hospital had been in consultations with multiple stakeholders for the operation of postmortem service since 2071 BS. The ministry has granted approval for the service after the construction of necessary infrastructure and human resource management. “We are delivering the service in line with the Medico Legal Service Operation Guideline-2075 BS”. The hospital has arranged three specialist doctors to run the service for 24 hours.

On the occasion, Kathmandu University’s vice-chancellor Dr Ramkantha Makaju Shrestha highlighted the need to operate the hospital like Dhulikhel in other parts of the country.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook