KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 4

Chief of the International Department of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Madhav Kumar Nepal, said differences with the neighbours should be removed via dialogue on proper channel.

NCP’s senior leader Nepal said so while addressing a webinar organized jointly by Nepal Institute for International Relations and China Centre for South Asia Studies today.

The former PM stressed that dialogue held at an appropriate time could remove the differences on any issue with the neighbours– be it India or China. According to Nepal, panchasheel principles ensure that Nepal’s relations with neighbours are harmonious.

“Nepal does not indulge in any sort of conflict among any countries. It is the country that launched the movement of non-aligned movement,” he reminded, urging the neighbouring countries to also extend efforts for the promotion of good relations.

The senior leader further said Nepal wants to move forward by bringing in foreign investment in tourism, agriculture and hydropower sectors. For this, high level of technology is imperative, he added. Moreover, he viewed Nepal stands for fruitful cooperation with both the immediate neighbours — India and China, for which, he hoped, they would also cooperate.

On the occasion, Director at Institute for South Asian Studies, Hu Xiang, stressed the need of cooperation among China, Nepal and India. The Director also argued that the Trans-Himalayan Multidimensional Connectivity Network would be fruitful to Nepal’s prosperity.

Similarly, Vice-Chancellor of Sikkim University, India, Prof Mahendra P Lama said there are strong points on Nepal-India relations so the bilateral relations would improve soon.

