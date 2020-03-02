Different versions of map hinder implementation of SC’s order on Phewa Lake conservation

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana today said the different versions of map of Phewa Lake hindered the implementation of the Supreme Court’s order on the conservation of the lake.

With the Supreme Court’s order on conservation, it was difficult to match different versions of the map with the actual area covered by the lake, CJ Rana said during the discussion held by the High Bar, Pokhara and Kaski District Bar. Rana informed that he was informed of the delay in the implementation of the court’s order as two different versions of maps drawn — in a survey carried out by India and another one by survey department of Nepal — did not match.

The Chief Justice said that he had appealed to the local representatives to protect the lake area as bigger as possible and even suggested them to make acquisition of the land by the lake belonging to locals. He was of the belief that the issue would be solved soon.

CJ Rana opined that the conservation of the lake was not possible with just the court’s order and verdict. He said every intellectual and civilian should take interest in conserving the lake.

In a verdict in 2018, the SC ordered the government to remove, within six months, structures built within 65 metres from the banks of Phewa Lake.

The SC observed that Phewa Lake was an exemplary tourist destination famous in Nepal and abroad. Its conservation was necessary not only for local residents but also for aquatic animals, birds and endangered species of flora and fauna. The court added that in 1961 Phewa Lake covered an area of 10 square kilometres, but in 2001, its coverage area had shrunk to 4.25 square kilometres.

Likewise, a probe committee formed to investigate encroachment of Phewa Lake had found 1,692 ropani land of the lake registered in the names of individuals.

According to the committee, land belonging to Phewa Lake has been registered in the names of more than 1,000 individuals.

