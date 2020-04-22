DIGs told to strictly enforce lockdown

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, April 21

Minister of Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa directed the newly promoted 10 deputy inspector generals of police, including police chiefs of all seven provinces, to step up vigilance against criminal activities in their areas, to maintain peace and security.

Minister Thapa called the DIGs, who had been transferred to various provinces, Central Investigation Bureau, National Police Academy and Nepal Police Headquarters to his office at Singha Durbar today and instructed them to discharge their duties and responsibilities in a way that helps to contain the spread of COVID-19 and strictly implement the lockdown imposed by the government.

Minister Thapa also directed them to strengthen peace and security in the country and ensure good governance, besides providing prompt and effective service to people. “You should act in a way to make people feel a sense of security and make them feel the presence of the government throughout the country. You are also obliged to enhance security at the international borders sealed by the government to restrict cross-border movement as part of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” a press release issued by the MoHA quoted the home minister.

The DIGs recently transferred by the MoHA as provincial police chiefs include Ishwor Babu Karki (Province 1), Dhiraj Pratap Singh (Province 2), Basant Lama (Bagmati Province), Ghanashyam Aryal (Gandaki Province), Rabindra Dhanuk (Province 5), Basant Kumar Pant (Karnali Province) and Uttam Subedi (Sudurpaschim Province).

Similarly, Sahakul Thapa has been transferred to the CIB, Neeraj Bahadur Shahi to Nepal Police Headquarters and Prakash Jung Karki to National Police Academy.

