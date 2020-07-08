Diprung Chuichumma RM to mobilise teachers in community from July 22

KHOTANG, JULY 7
Khotang’s Diprung Chuichumma Rural Municipality is preparing to mobilise teachers in every tole of the local level and resume teaching-learning activities from July 22.
The rural municipality decided to this effect after the school remained closed for the past four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rural Municipality Chair Bhupendra Rai said they decided to start teaching-learning activities by mobilising teachers in every tole after online classes proved ineffective.
“We are mobilising teachers to start teaching-learning activities by maintaining social distance in the tole,” said Rai. The Education Committee of the rural municipality that met today has decided to call teachers who are outside the district to come to the local level by July 18. After that, they will undergo rapid diagnostic test.
Then, they will be mobilised to teach in every tole of the local level.
Teachers will have to give homework, carry out internal evaluation, and facilitate students by maintaining social distancing, said head teacher of Mahendrodaya Secondary School, Ohkre, Keshav Kumar Khadka.
