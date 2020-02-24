‘Discussion under way to change Province 2 govt’

Himalayan News Service

Janakpurdham, February 23

The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal today said a discussion was under way to change the government in Province 2.

Speaking at a press meet organised after the inauguration of Mithila Madhyamiki Rotation at Kachuri of Bihari Municipality-8, Dhanusha, Dahal held that his party was holding talks with both Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal and Samajwadi Party-Nepal for changing the government in Province 2.

“We are discussing with both the parties regarding change of guard in the province, but the date has not be set for the same,” he said.

Dahal also indicated that leadership of the central government might change. “Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has repeatedly said that he will not stick to power forever. But, I don’t know in what context he spoke,” Dahal said.

Dahal said communists were good during political struggle, but they eventually degenerated once they were in power.

In a different context, Dahal said the Parliament would not pass the Millennium Challenge Corporation blindly going against national interest. “We shall revise the MCC before it is passed from the Parliament,” Dahal added.

A version of this article appears in print on February 24, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

