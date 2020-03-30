Diseases reined in

Himalayan News Service

KHOTANG: Fever and diarrhoea seen among locals at Jantedhunga Rural Municipality have been controlled in Khotang. The seasonal diseases came under control after the patients received medicines. The diseases had spread from Friday. Children and the elderly people were affected the most.

Health workers said the problem was seen due to weather change. Meanwhile, Coordinator at the department of health in the rural municipality Pawan Pokhrel said seasonal diseases had come under control.

A version of this article appears in print on March 30, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

