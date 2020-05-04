Disinfectant tunnel installed along east-west highway in Hetauda

Prakash Dahal

HETAUDA: The Bagmati Province has set up a disinfectant tunnel at Ratamate along the East-West Highway in Hetauda-15 to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Chief Minister Dor Mani Paudel inaugurated the facility by driving his vehicle through the tunnel today.

The tunnel is the part of several efforts taken by the provincial government to prevent further spread of COVID-19 which causes respiratory illness due to coronavirus, CM Paudel said.

“More such type of tunnel will be built in other points in the province,” CM Paudel said adding that the state government is committed to preventing the spread of the virus.

In collaboration with the Makwanpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Hetauda Sub-metropolis and other local organisations, the tunnel was installed with an estimated cost of around three lakhs rupees.

So far, Nepal has reported 75 confirmed COVID-19 cases in which 60 cases are live and 15 have recovered from the illness.

