Displaced families start returning home as floodwater subsides in Kailali

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Most of the families displaced by floods have started returning home after the floodwater that gushed into their houses gradually started subsiding in Joshipur Rural Municipality and Tikapur Municipality of Kailali district.

More than 6,000 households have been reported to be affected by rain-triggered floods in the district.

Information officer at Kailali District Administration Office, Shiva Raj Joshi, informed that the displaced families have started returning home from today as the rain waters have subsided. However, the families displaced by floods in Bhajani Municipality have yet to return home, Joshi said.

At least 500 households displaced by the monsoon floods are returning back to their homes in Joshipur, a source at disaster risk reduction centre at the rural municipality, Bhanubhakta Upadhyay said. “We distributed relief items to those displaced by floods yesterday,” he said and added that there were still others who had been sheltering at safer places.

On the other hand, residents of Bhajani have been facing troubles as the floodwaters have not subsided yet. In contrast, the water level has increased in local Mohana, Patharaiya, Kandha and Kandra rivers.

At least 671 households have been displaced and 415 others have been affected by the floods that occurred on Wednesday, in Bhajani. Most of the residents of the municipality’s wards 8,7 and 3 have been sheltering at the Postal Highway.

“They have been provided with beaten rice, drinking water, instant noodles, among others,” said Khim Panadi at the municipality’s disaster risk reduction centre. He lamented that others stuck at homes have not been able to receive even the dry foods.

Meanwhile, the centre has been rescuing families affected by floods while the local levels have been collecting data of losses incurred.

