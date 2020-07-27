Disruption of transport service affects life

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

GANDAKI, JULY 26

Life in Mustang has been affected with the disruption of transportation services. Vehicular movement from neighbouring district Myagdi to Jomsom area has come to a total halt for 20 days due to landslides at several locations.

People of Mustang, who were in Pokhara before the nationwide lockdown, are now unable to return home.

They arrived here to avoid cold during winter and got stuck due to the lockdown.

The link road from Galeshwor of Myagdi to Lete of Mustang has been obstructed at multiple locations, said Beni-Jomsom-Korola road project Chief Ashok. He said it would take at least a month to restore the damaged sections even if maintenance works started immediately.

With the closure of transport services, the shortage of petroleum products has surfaced here due to disruption in the supply chain. It has impacted Kaligandaki Corridor Project and other infrastructure development projects.

House of Representatives member from Mustang Prem Chand Tulachan said he was in touch with the federal government to resume transportation service. He highlighted the need to carry out a geological study of the area to find a long-term solution to the problem.

