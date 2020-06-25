District court sends 23 to custody for their involvement in Soti incident

JAJARKOT: As many as 23 persons charged for their involvement in the killing of six Dalit youths in Chaurjahari have been sent to custody on Wednesday.
The Rukum West District Court sent 23 among 27 arrested including Chaujahari Municipality-8 chair Dammar Bahadur and father of the girl, to custody during the trial-hearing.
Meanwhile, the court released girl’s mother on bail on the deposit of Rs 100,000 and Indra Bahadur Malla, Tul Bahadur Malla, and Dipendra Chanda on general date.
This decision came after a month of the incident, informed advocate Ram Chandra Gautam. The custody debate that started from June 19 has ended on Wednesday.
Five government attorneys debated for plaintiffs and 20 advocates including three senior advocates debated for the defendant.
The court has already sent the 17-year-old girl and her brother to child correction facility owing to them being underage.
Soti incident occurred when the youths had gone to Soti village of West Rukum to help their friend Nawaraj Biswokarma, 21, of Bheri Municipality in Jajarkot district, marry an ‘upper caste’ girl from Soti village.
However, the group was confronted by locals of Soti village, including ward Chair Dambar Bahadur Malla and the girl’s family and were allegedly beaten up and chased towards the Bheri River, in which six of them allegedly jumped to their death.
According to the district court, one person is labelled as the mastermind behind the massacre and 29 others are accused of attempt-to-murder, caste-based discrimination, among other charges.
So far, police have arrested 29 persons while five are still at large.
