Nepal | October 04, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > ‘Divert cost of armament to feed hungry people’

‘Divert cost of armament to feed hungry people’

Published: October 04, 2020 10:45 am On: Nepal
HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE
Share Now:

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 3

Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has stressed that financial resources spent on nuclear weapons should be diverted to achieving the sustainable development goals for overall security and well-being of humanity at large.

In his pre-recorded video address to the ‘High-level Meeting to Commemorate the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons’ earlier today, he said the world would never be a safer place as long as the spectre of nuclear weapons loomed large. Referring to the devastation caused by the current pandemic, he cautioned that nuclear explosion – whether accidental or intentional – could claim more lives within a wink of an eye. “The scientific race for vaccines has kept our hope alive to win the war against COVID-19. But no vaccine will save us from the nuclear catastrophe.

Death, destruction, and devastation would be much more severe, inhumane, and indiscriminate- both for the present and future generations. Despite this, it is ironic that a huge amount is spent on nuclear weapons every year,” he said.

Minister Gyawali reiterated Nepal’s call for a time-bound, general and complete disarmament of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction. He said nuclear technology should be harnessed for peaceful purposes of promoting health care, increasing agricultural productivity and saving lives. He described peaceful use of nuclear energy and the complete disarmament as two sides of the same coin.

“A small fraction of the cost of armament could save millions from hunger and disease and can supply safe drinking water and basic health services.

More diplomatic efforts can be devoted to the protection of the environment, trade promotion and economic development if we all abide by nuclear disarmament regimes,” he said. Minister Gyawali reaffirmed Nepal’s position that universal peace and security could only be ensured through a time-bound, general and complete disarmament of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction.

“Nepal believes that the peaceful use of nuclear energy and complete disarmament of nuclear weapons are two sides of the same coin. Nuclear technology should be harnessed for the peaceful purpose of promoting health care, increasing agricultural productivity and saving lives. The world will never be a safer place as long as spectre of nuclear weapons looms large,” he said.

The event held on the margins of the 75th Session of UN General Assembly featured as many as 110 speakers.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on October 4, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

OPINION: Tourism, where to?

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the world by requiring social distancing. The basic essence of human interaction has been challenged. Only essential movement, and in restricted form, has been allowed. The pandemic has practically shut down the travel and tourism industry. It was not considered es Read More...

France reports eight people missing after heavy floods in the South

PARIS: At least eight people were missing in France after a storm passed through the southeastern part of the country, causing strong floods around the city of Nice, authorities said on Saturday. Meteo France said that 450mm (17.7 inches) of rain was recorded over 24 hours in some areas, which Read More...

Indian Embassy marks 56th anniversary of ITEC Day-2020

KATHMANDU: The Embassy of India in Kathmandu today marked the 56th anniversary of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day-2020 through a webinar on “Sharing Knowledge and Experiences on COVID-19 Management”. ITEC is India's flagship capacity building assistance initiative wi Read More...

TV's 'Warrior' latest proof that Bruce Lee still holds sway

Even nearly 50 years after his death, Bruce Lee can still make ripples. From this summer's ESPN documentary, "Be Water," to Quentin Tarantino's heavily criticized depiction of him in "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood," the martial arts legend continues to captivate audiences. That continues w Read More...

Nepal registers 2,120 new infections on Saturday, tally moves to 84,570

KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry has reported 2,120 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours taking the national tally to 84,570. The number of total active cases in the country as of today is 21,302. A total of 9,773 people have been reported to be staying in institutional isolat Read More...

Infections in Valley surging with 1,177 new cases recorded on Saturday

KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1,177 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Valley logged highest ever single-day cases of coronavirus infection on Friday with 1,638 cases. Read Also: Nepal registers 2120 new infections on Saturday, tally moves Read More...

Eight Covid-19 fatalities recorded on Saturday, tally shifts to 528

KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry recorded eight Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours with which the death toll has moved to 528. Two women and six men lost their lives to the infection, the Health Ministry’s latest update showed. Read Also: Nepal registers 2120 new infections on Saturday, Read More...

Google office

Paytm, other Indian startups vow to fight "big daddy" Google's clout-sources

India startups in talks to challenge Google, file complaints Startups mulling new association to take on Google - exec Google counts India as key market with focus on startups NEW DELHI: Dozens of India's technology startups, chafing at Google's local dominance of key apps, are Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times