Doctor among those diagnosed with Covid-19 on Tuesday

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed that the list of those diagnosed with Covid-19 on Tuesday includes a doctor from Lalitpur.

The doctor working for the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division under the Department of Health Services has contracted the respiratory contagion.

It has been learnt that he had journeyed to various districts of Terai for contact tracing of the infected patients.

Discussions are underway to decide the location of placing the doctor in quarantine and for and those working with him.

(With inputs from Sabitri Dhakal/THT)

