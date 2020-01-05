Doctors donate blood to save patient’s life

Himalayan News Service

Bajura, January 4

Doctors in Bajura District Hospital have donated blood to save the life of a woman.

Mamata Rokaya, 20, of Badimalika Municipality was taken to the district hospital after excessive bleeding, last night.

The pregnant woman was in an unconscious state when admitted at the hospital. Doctors at the hospital told her relatives

to manage ‘B’ positive blood for her. Mamata’s husband Birendra tried frantically to obtain the blood, but to no avail.

Haemoglobin count was low in Mamata’s blood. Dr Sher Bahadur Saud and Dr Kamal Rastoli at the hospital donated one pint blood each of the required group after Birendra could not find a blood donor. “We donated the blood as Mamata’s condition was getting worse,” said Dr Saud. He said Mamata was later referred to Bayalpata Hospital in Accham. Dr Saud said there was blood clot following bleeding in her uterus.

Bayalpata Hospital Chief Dr Rup Chandra Bishowkarma said Mamata’s surgery was successful and her health condition had improved.

He said the doctors were ready to donate more blood in case the patient’s condition got worse. “It is not the first time health workers have saved patients in critical condition by donating blood,” added Dr Bishowkarma. Many pregnant women and patients have been facing problems due to lack of blood bank. The locals have demanded that a blood bank be established as treatment of patients had been badly affected due to lack of blood.

