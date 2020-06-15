Civil Aviation Authority suspends domestic, international flights further

KATHMANDU: The government has further extended the suspension period for all domestic and international flights.
The suspension period of all domestic and international commercial passenger flights has been extended till July 5, 2020, in accordance to the decision of the Council of Ministers, stated the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).
“Special permission from CAAN is required for repatriation flights, rescue flights, freighter flights and flights related to the medical and other essential supplies,” CAAN said in a statement, on Sunday.
All the flights except special chartered flights have been halted as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier, the committee had decided to suspend domestic and international flights till June 14.
Nepal has so far reported over 5,000 COVID-19 cases, with 18 deaths.
