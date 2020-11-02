Doti farmers get DAP fertiliser

DOTI, NOVEMBER 1
Farmers in Doti district have been elated after they were finally provided with the Diammonium phosphate fertilizer.
Local farmers were worried due to lack of DAP fertiliser as it was affecting their crops.
The Agriculture Inputs Company Limited sent agro vets businesspersons in the district to sell four tonnes of fertilisers to the local farmers. Lately, there has been a serpentine queue of farmers in agro vet shops here to purchase fertilisers, said a local.
The requirement of fertilisers in the district is 25 tonnes. The four tonnes of fertilizers have brought in respite for farmers although the quantity is nowhere near adequate.
CDO of Doti, Bhim Prasad Bhattarai, said the fertiliser was sent to the district after the local administration and other concerned agencies requested the company to do the needful.
Feature image: File
A version of this article appears in print on November 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
