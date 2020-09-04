Dr Bhawesh Koirala appointed assistant dean of BPKIHS

DHARAN: Dr Bhawesh Koirala has been appointed as the assistant dean of Dharan- based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences on Friday.
Dr Koirala, Associate Professor of Pharmacology faculty of the institute, was appointed the Assistant Dean (Exam) as per regulations 10.25 (5) and (6) of the BPKIHS Regulation, 2055 BS.
He was recommended to the vacant post by Rector Prof Dr Guru Prasad Khanal after the completion of the tenure of Dr Madhur Basnet on May 6.
He has assumed the office today itself.
