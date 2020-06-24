Dr Govinda KC provides medical care to locals in rural far-west

BAJURA: In the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Dr Govinda KC has reached Kolti in Bajura to provide free treatment and medical care to patients kept in isolation. He will reportedly travel to Karnali Province from here.
According to Chief of Kolti Primary Health Centre, Dr Raju Raj Joshi, Dr KC examined a patient whose right arm joint was broken. He added that Dr KC checked the patient in personal protective equipment and did not comprise in safety measures.
Dr Joshi also said that Dr KC’s schedule will keep him one week at Tajakot, Humla from where he will return to Kolti and resume his activities.
Dr KC, who was providing his free services in Dadeldhura for two months, came to Bajura for the same purpose.
