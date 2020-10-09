Dr KC’s supporters demonstrate in Birgunj

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

BIRGUNJ, OCTOBER 8

Local civil society leaders staged a demonstration in Birgunj today urging the government to save the life of Prof Dr Govinda KC, who has launched his 19th round of fast-unto-death hunger strike demanding reforms in medical education and the health sector.

Doctors, rights activists and representatives of various political parties and social organisations took part in the demonstration today.

Demonstrators vented their anger on the government for the latter’s apathy towards addressing the genuine demands of the agitating doctor.

“The federal government is protecting the medical mafia by not addressing the demands of Dr KC,” said a campaigner and People’s Society Party youth leader Om Prakash Sarraf.

“Not only the PM, but also some so-called senior leaders are working in the interest of the medical mafia rather than punishing them, which is really unfortunate,” he observed.

It has been almost three weeks since Dr KC resorted to the fast-unto-death to pressure the government to fulfil his demands.

