Drive against child marriage

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Nepalgunj, January 29

Inclusive Girls’ Club in Raptisonari Rural Municipality has launched a door-to-door campagain against child marriage at Sonpurbatsi, Banke.

The programme has been launched with the support of local people’s representatives and police. The club’s Chair Lokmaya Pariyar said around 20 girls visited the houses in the village to spread awareness against early marriage.

The girls involved in the campaign inform poeple about the negative impacts of child marriage and legal provisions regarding marriage.

They make the parents sign a paper which states that they will not marry off their daughters before they turn 20. They have put up pamphlets and other informative materials at public places to make people aware against child marriage.

Club’s Vice-chair Premkala Gosain said their club was carrying out a number of activities, including awareness rally, street play and sticker campaign.

January 30, 2020

