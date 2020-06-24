Drive to end stigma, discrimination against coronavirus patients launched

Kathmandu, June 23
The United Nations Country Team in Nepal together with more than 30 national and international organisations today collectively launched #SpreadLove Campaign, calling for an end to stigma and discrimination against people amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country.
It has been five months since the first COVID19 case was reported in Nepal. Since then, there have been alarming accounts of stigmatisation against people who have recovered from COVID-19 and their families, returnee migrant workers, health workers, and vulnerable groups, including people from different backgrounds, ethnicities, and abilities.
“Right now, it is not only the virus that we must protect ourselves from, it is also fear, rumours and stigma. Our greatest powers are facts, reason and unity. The #SpreadLove Campaign calls on everyone to spread the message of love and hope in support of those who are affected by COVID-19. We would like to thank all amazing health workers and welcome all workers who have returned home!
We are all together! Join the campaign today, end discrimination and #SpreadLove,” read a joint press release.
The collective press statement was issued by organisations such as FAO, ILO, IOM, UMN, UNDP, UNESCO, UNFPA, UNHCR, UNIC, UNICEF, UNOPS, UNRC, UNV, UN- WOMEN, USAID, WFP, WHO, Association of Community Radio Broadcasters, Association of International NGOs in Nepal, BBC Media Action, CARE Nepal, Catholic Relief Services, DCA, Felm-Nepal, FINRC, Handicap International, Helen Keller International, Housing Recovery and Reconstruction Platform-Nepal, IPAS, Lutheran, Mercy Corps, Nepal Red Cross Society, NRCS, People in Need, Plan International, Practical Action, PSI, Save the Children, TDH, Tilganga, VSO International, WinRock International, World Vision, WWF and Yuwalaya.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 24, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
