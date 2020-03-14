Driver assistant dead as tractor overturns in Bhojpur

NIROJ KOIRALA

BHOJPUR: A man died after the tractor he was travelling on overturned in Amchok Rural Municipality-9 of Bhojpur district on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as the tractor driver’s assistant Tej Bahadur Basnet (18) of Boksetar in Amchok-9.

According to Information Officer at Bhojpur District Police Office (DPO), Police Inspector Pandav Rajbanshi, the tractor (Na 3 Ta 8751) heading towards Ranitar from Dummana ran out of control and overturned killing Basnet, in Majakhani last night.

The tractor driver fled the scene after the incident occurred, police informed.

Police have launched the investigation into the incident while the tractor and the body of the deceased remain at the site, police said.

