Driver, assistant killed as truck rear-ends parked truck in Morang

Hari Adhikari

BIRATNAGAR: A man died on the spot when the truck he was driving rammed another truck from behind along the East-West Highway in Patharisanischare Municipality-2 of Morang district today morning. The truck driver’s assistant who was critically injured also died on the way to a hospital, police informed.

The deceased have been identified as driver Ajay Adhikari (28) and his assistant Ankit GM, both residents of Bharatpur Metropolitan City-11 in Chitwan district.

According to Spokesperson at Morang District Police Office (DPO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Man Bahadur Rai, the truck (State 1-02 001Kha 8091) heading eastward rammed a stationary truck (Na 8 Kha 67) from behind in the forest area of Pathari, at around 6:30 am today.

DSP Rai said, both the trucks were found overturned by the roadside when a team of police deployed from Pathari-based Area Police Office reached the incident site. He added that the driver and his assistant were found critically injured while there was nobody in the other truck which was hit. The moving truck was carrying a herd of oxen, of which five were reported dead, according to police.

Adhikari died on the spot while his assistant GM breathed his last on the way to a hospital in Biratnagar, stated the DSP.

Meanwhile, security personnel have cordoned off the wrecked vehicles while an investigation into the incident has been undertaken with the arrival of security personnel deployed from the DPO, police informed.

