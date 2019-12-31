Driver killed in Bhojpur jeep accident

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: A jeep heading towards Dharan in Sunsari district from Shadananda Municipality of Bhojpur lost control and fell below the road critically injuring the driver of the vehicle, on Monday evening.

Phurwa Tamang, 27, a resident of Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City-16, lost his life during the course of treatment at Sankhuwasabha-based Manokamana Hospital on Monday night, stated Police Inspector Pandav Rajbanshi of District Police Office (DPO), Bhojpur.

According to Inspector Rajbanshi, the Bolera jeep (Ko 2 Cha 1792) transporting oranges to Dharan from Khotdanda in Shadananda Municipality fell about 15 metres down the road causing the accident.

Meanwhile, the driver’s assistant Rabin Magar, 20, was also injured in the incident. A resident of Laligurans Municipality-7 in Tehrathum district, Magar is currently undergoing treatment, said police.

