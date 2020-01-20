Driver killed in Udayapur tipper accident

Shyam Rai

GHAIGHAT: A driver was killed in a tipper accident at Gojitole of Udayapurgadhi Rural Municipality-7 in Udayapur district.

The incident occurred when the tipper (Na 5 Kha 4510) heading towards Gaighat from Nepaltar Bazaar lost its balance, critically injuring the driver of the vehicle, on Sunday evening.

Bhupendra Khatri, 22, a resident of Katari Municipality-2, lost his life during the course of treatment at Biratnagar-based Nobel Hospital on Monday afternoon, stated District Police Office (DPO), Udayapur.

