Driver seriously injured in Tanahun tractor accident

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: A tractor driver has been seriously injured in an accident in Bandipur Rural Municipality-5 of Tanahun district, on Thursday night.

The injured has been identified as Amrit Kumal, 26, of Bhanu Municipality-1 in the district.

Kumal has been referred to Pokhara-based health facility after receiving preliminary treatment at Laxmi Hospital in Dumre, informed District Police Office, Tanahun.

The accident occurred as the vehicle (Ga 1 Ta 4683) skidded and fell off the road.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway.

