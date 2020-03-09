Drug-related cases

Himalayan News Service

DHADING: Dhading police have filed 23 cases related to illegal drug activities so far this fiscal. With the surge in drug smuggling-related activities via the district in recent months, police have launched a special campaign to control such illegal activities.

“So far we have arrested 36 people over drugs-related cases. Cases have been filed against 23 of them,” said SP Rabindra Regmi, adding, police had confiscated approximately 45 kg of hashish, 39 kg of marijuana, 4,500 ampoules of tramadol, among other items, so far.

Meanwhile, police in the district destroyed marijuana cultivated in over 2,841 ropani land at different places.

