Raj Kumar Parajuli

KAVRE: An early morning landslide in Sindhupalchok district has swept at least 13 houses in Lidi of Jugal Rural Municipality-2. Attempts are underway to establish contact with people from five families missing in the landslide.

The landslide causing significant damages to the locality descended from Lama Tole at 6:00am in the morning, RM chair Hom Narayan Shrestha informed. Some 15 persons that went missing in the landslide as their houses were buried by the same have come into contact.

Shrestha said that the number of people present in the houses at the time of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

According to the District Police Office, security personnel were immediately deployed to the incident site for rescue operations. “We will use helicopter to rescue the landslide affected families as the site is located in a remote area,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Madhav Prasad Kafle said.

“The 15 survivors that were able to make their way out of the landslide debris have been transported to nearby Lapsechaur,” the DSP informed. Rescue workers are currently looking for the missing persons.

