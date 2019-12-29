Education must be free: Minister Naradevi Pun

Himalayan News Service

Damauli, December 28

Gandaki Province Minister of Social Development Naradevi Pun today said the government must make health service and education free for its citizens.

Addressing the first meeting of Gandaki Province chapter of National Private and Boarding Schools’ Association Nepal in Tanahun’s Damauli, Minister Pun said people would be relieved if the government made education and health service free. She said most of the graduates from private schools had left for foreign countries.

“The government has to increase investment in public schools if it wants to tame the private schools,” Minister Pun said. She stressed on the need to change curriculum to make education skill-based, practical and employment oriented. She said the provincial government was working to design curriculum suitable for hilly and mountain districts in Gandaki Province.

