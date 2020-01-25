Efforts to eradicate ‘chhaupadi’ through awareness campaign

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: Female activists in Bajura are creating awareness on chhaupadi being a social ill practice alongside other efforts that have been going on to bring an end to it.

According to Mayor of Badimalika Municipality Padam Baduwa, the campaigners have been gathering and sharing about the ill practice to make people aware of it. He added that they have been going from one house to the next and talking to locals because destroying the chhau sheds alone won’t solve the problem, rather the practice must be totally discouraged.

Likewise in Budhiganga Municipality has been spreading awareness against the practice and about use of sanitary pads, said mayor of the municipality, Deepak Bikram Shah.

While chhaupadi is omnipresent in Sudurpaschim Province of the country, Gaumul Rural Municipality in Bajura has statistically zero chhau sheds.

