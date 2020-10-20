Eight Covid-19 fatalities recorded today, death-toll advances to 765

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Eight more coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

The nationwide Covid-19 death-toll has, as such, advanced to 765.

On Monday, Ministry of Health reported 18 fatalities from coronavirus infection following which the nationwide Covid-19 death-toll had reached 757.

Since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic, over 1.1 million people have lost their lives to the disease, with the global fatality rate hovering around 2.8 percent of the total cases.

