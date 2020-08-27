Eight fatalities reported Thursday, coronavirus death-toll stands at 183

KATHMANDU: Eight more fatalities from coronavirus infection have been reported from across the country in the past 24 hours.
Among the deceased are five females and three males, as per the Ministry of Health and Population’s data.
Among the deceased females are a 65-year-old from Lalitpur and two 70-year-olds from Rupandehi and Banke. Like wise two women who were diagnosed with Covid-19, aged 23 from Bara and 32 from Kaski, also succumbed to the disease.
Likewise, a 48 year old male from Kathmandu, a 50 year old from Kapilvastu and a 62 year old from Parsa too were reported dead.
With this, total death-toll from the contagion across the country has climbed to 183.
Meanwhile, 1,111 cases were reported today taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 35,529.
