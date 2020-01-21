THT Online/Prakash Dahal

KATHMANDU/HETAUDA: Eight Indian tourists, who were airlifted to Kathmandu after being found unconscious in a suite of a resort in Daman, Thaha Municipality of Makawanpur district today morning, died in a hospital.

Chief at Makawanpur District Police Office (DPO), Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushil Singh Rathaur confirmed that the Indian nationals were pronounced dead upon arrival at HAMS Hospital in Dhumbarahi, Kathmandu.

The eight deceased Indian nationals, two couples and four children — comprising a group of 15 people travelling to Pokhara from Kerala — were returning home. According to police, on the way, they had stopped at Everest Panorama Resort in Daman last night.

According to the manager at the resort, Shiva KC, the guests who arrived at around 9:30 pm yesterday from Pokhara stayed in a room and turned on a gas heater to keep themselves warm. Although they had booked a total of four rooms, eight of them stayed in a room and remaining others in another room, the manager said, and added that all the windows and the door were bolted from inside.

Police were informed of their unconscious state after other members of the group staying in another room went to check them this morning, Manager KC said. Subsequently, a helicopter belonging to Kailash Helicopter Services Pvt Ltd airlifted the unconscious tourists to HAMS Hospital in Dhumbarahi, Kathmandu in two shifts, stated Head Constable Suman Dhakal at Simbhanjyang-based police post.

