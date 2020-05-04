Eight injured in dispute amid relief distribution in Siraha

Aashish BK

SIRAHA: A vehement dispute that occurred in Phulbariya, Mirchaiya Municipality-7 of Siraha district, has left eight persons injured including police personnel.

The clash erupted as the locals complained of their names not being mentioned in the list to receive relief materials amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The police had to take stern measures — open firing in the air and using tear gas — since the situation was getting out of hand, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at the Mirchaiya-based Area Police Office, Santu Jaiswal.

As many as eight persons including five police personnel and three locals have sustained injuries following the dispute. All those injured are receiving treatment at a local health facility.

