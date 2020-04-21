Eight new cases confirmed, Nepal’s Covid-19 count reaches 40

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as eight new cases of coronavirus transmission have been confirmed, in addition to the one that was verified by the Health Ministry earlier today.

“Eight others who were taken to Koshi Zonal Hospital for sample tests have contracted the infection,” Minister of Internal Affairs and Law of Province 1, Hikmat Karki informed.

According to THT’s Udayapur correspondent Shyam Rai, the Provincial Government in coordination with the District Administration Office, has decided to seal the district, starting tomorrto contain the contagion.

All the cases, including the one confirmed earlier today, hail from Udayapur. Recently, eleven Indian nationals and two Nepalis had tested positive for the infection in Udayapur.

The nine new cases recorded in a single day have taken Nepal’s tally of the novel virus infection to 40.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook