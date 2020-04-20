Brij Kumar Yadav

JANAKPURDHAM: A local representative of Janaknandani Rural Municipality in Dhanusha district has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies in rapid diagnostic test, on Monday.

Spokesperson and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Dhanusha District Police Office Rameshwor Karki said, the local representative tested positive on testing today, after staying in quarantine for 14 days.

Samples of eight out of nine quarantined persons’ test results came out positive for antibodies, DSP Karki added.

It has been learnt that the ward chair had returned to Nepal during lockdown after visiting India for one month. He along with others were kept in the quarantine facility at a local primary school in the area.

Meanwhile, throat swab samples have been sent to the provincial hospital in Janakpurdham for second leg of tests.

