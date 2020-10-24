Eighth day of Dashain ‘Maha-Ashtami’ being celebrated today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Hindus throughout the country are marking the eighth day of Dashain festival today by worshipping Goddess Durga or Shakti.

On the eighth day, also known as Maha-Ashtami, the goddess who is believed to be the symbol of strength and protection of good against evil is worshipped with much reverence.

Today, devotees also worship the three principal goddesses in Hinduism — Mahakali, Mahalaxmi, and Mahasaraswati. The three forms symbolise strength, prospertity, and knowledge, respectively. This day of the ten-day long festival is considered an important day when Goddess Durga attained power and destroyed the evil.

On the occasion, people perform religious rituals at their homes and visit various shrines throughout the country including Kathmandu Valley.

Special Durga Pooja and prayer ceremonies are held at Dashain-ghar (places of Dashain worship).

Also on this day, a special Kalaratri worship is held at midnight at the Dashain-ghar of Hanumandhoka in the capital.

