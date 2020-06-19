Tilak Rimal

Share Now:











CHITWAN: A 75-year-old person battling lung cancer, along with his 73-year-old wife

have recovered from coronavirus infection in Chitwan.

The septuagenarian couple from Kesharbagh of Bharatpur Metropolitan City-6 were receiving treatment since May 21 after testing positive for the disease.

Bharatpur Hospital discharged the couple on Thursday. Their swab samples came out negative for the during the latest test conducted at Bharatpur COVID-19 Laboratory.

“The husband was in strict monitoring due to his pre-existing chronic illness,” informed Dr Shreeram Tiwari, Medical Superintendent at Bharatpur Hospital.

Apparently, the man had some difficulties breathing in the earlier days. However, he showed no complications later, Dr Tiwari added.

The elderly, who looked very happy upon being discharge said, “with high morale, one can easily overcome challenging situations.” “Even coronavirus,” he added.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook