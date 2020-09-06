Elderly siblings found dead

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KHOTANG, SEPTEMBER 5

Two members of a family were found dead in their home at Samatang of Jantedhunga Rural Municipality-4, Khotang, recently.

The deceased have been identified as Indra Bahadur Shrestha, 76, and his younger sister Gopimaya Shrestha, 62, said Khotang District Police Office.

A police team led by DSP Narayan Prasad Chimariya has reached the incident site and started investigation, said CDO Shaligram Sharma Poudel.

The incident site is close to the border of neighbouring Bhojpur district.

“A preliminary investigation showed that the elderly man and woman might have been murdered four to five days ago,” said DSP Chimariya.

“Further details will come out after the investigation is over,” said DSP Chimariya, adding, “The deceased’s relatives have been contacted as part of the investigation.”

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook