Elderly woman electrocuted in Udayapur

Shyam Rai

GAIGHAT: A woman was electrocuted in Chaudandi Municipality of Udayapur district on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as local resident Silmanti Chaudhary (61) of Siwai.

Chaudhary was electrocuted while she tried to switch on the motor device installed to a tubewell.

Police said Chaudhary died on the spot as she got an electric shock from the motor device that leaked power.

Meanwhile, investigation into the incident is underway, police informed.

